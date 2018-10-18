GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Emmanuel Boateng trains with UD Levante ahead of Real Madrid clash

Published on: 18 October 2018
VIDEO: Emmanuel Boateng trains with UD Levante ahead of Real Madrid clash
Emmanuel Boateng

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng had a successful training with his teammates ahead of their Saturday crucial Laliga game against giants Real Madrid.

Boateng, 23, has not been action due to an injury he suffered early in the season.

However, ahead of the clash, Boateng had a successful training on Thursday morning and will be hoping to start for Levante on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Watch the video below

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 18, 2018

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations