VIDEO: Emmanuel Boateng trains with UD Levante ahead of Real Madrid clash

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng had a successful training with his teammates ahead of their Saturday crucial Laliga game against giants Real Madrid.

Boateng, 23, has not been action due to an injury he suffered early in the season.

However, ahead of the clash, Boateng had a successful training on Thursday morning and will be hoping to start for Levante on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

