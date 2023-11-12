GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: Emmanuel Mensah scores goal of the season contender in Romania

Published on: 12 November 2023
VIDEO: Emmanuel Mensah scores goal of the season contender in Romania
Emmanuel Mensah

Emmanuel Mensah's two goals for Romanian side CSM Sighetu Marmatiei included on wonderful overhead kick in the 4-0 win over Olympia Satu Mare on Saturday, 11 November 2023. 

The 18-year-old has now scored seven goals from the nine matches that he has played for the club in the Romanian third-tier.

Last month, he scored a last-gasp equalizer to bag a brace in the 2-2 draw with CS Minaur Baia Mare.

Last season, the former Young Apostles player played for Romanian giants CFR Cluj.

He is nicknamed Baby Jet after Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more