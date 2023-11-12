VIDEO: Emmanuel Mensah scores goal of the season contender in Romania

Emmanuel Mensah's two goals for Romanian side CSM Sighetu Marmatiei included on wonderful overhead kick in the 4-0 win over Olympia Satu Mare on Saturday, 11 November 2023.

The 18-year-old has now scored seven goals from the nine matches that he has played for the club in the Romanian third-tier.

Last month, he scored a last-gasp equalizer to bag a brace in the 2-2 draw with CS Minaur Baia Mare.

Last season, the former Young Apostles player played for Romanian giants CFR Cluj.

He is nicknamed Baby Jet after Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan.