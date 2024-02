The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has selected some best goals scored in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations held in Cote d'Ivoire.

Host Cote d'Ivoire emerged champions after the tournament following their 2-1 win over The Super Eagles of Nigeria a fort night ago. Ghana's Mohammed Kudus goal against Egypt in the second group game made it into one of the top goals in the competition.

Watch the goals below: