VIDEO: Enock Adu Kofi registers assist in AIK's away win against Östersunds FK

Ghana midfielder Enock Adu Kofi continues with his fine vein of form for AIK as he registered an assist in their win against Östersunds in the Swedish top flight league on Sunday.

The former Black Starlets midfielder created the assist for his side's 3-1 win over Östersunds over the weekend.

Anton Saletros had opened the scoring for AIK in the 47th minute but Östersunds leveled on the hour mark through Blair Turgott.

Rasmus Lindkvist put AIK in the lead with a minute to end the game before Ghanaian midfielder Adu Kofi brilliantly set up Heradi Rashidi for the third in injury time.

