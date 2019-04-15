GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Ernest Asante scores 8th league goal in Al Jazira's comeback win

Published on: 15 April 2019
Ghana winger Ernest Asante scored his eighth goal of the season for Al Jazira who they came from two goals down to beat Ittihad Kalba 4-2 on Saturday night.

The visitors found themselves trailing 2-0 after just 27 minutes but showed their resilience to equalise at half-time thanks to goals from Musallem Fayez and Sebastian Siani.

Kalba was reduced to 10-men with 20 minutes remaining and Al Jazira took full advantage by taking the lead through Asante.

He directed home from close range from an Abdalla Ramadan assist.

 

