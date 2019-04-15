VIDEO: Ernest Asante scores 8th league goal in Al Jazira's comeback win

Ghana winger Ernest Asante scored his eighth goal of the season for Al Jazira who they came from two goals down to beat Ittihad Kalba 4-2 on Saturday night.
The visitors found themselves trailing 2-0 after just 27 minutes but showed their resilience to equalise at half-time thanks to goals from Musallem Fayez and Sebastian Siani.
Kalba was reduced to 10-men with 20 minutes remaining and Al Jazira took full advantage by taking the lead through Asante.
He directed home from close range from an Abdalla Ramadan assist.
تيكي تاكا مثيرة للغاية..#الجزيرة يقلب الطاولة على مضيفه #اتحادكلباء عبر الهدف الثالث لـ #إرنست_أسانتي بالدقيقة 87 #أبوظبي_الرياضية 3#اتحاد_كلباء_الجزيرة#دوري_الخليج_العربي pic.twitter.com/J3nP4LsWUD
— قناة أبوظبي الرياضية (@ADSportsTV) April 13, 2019