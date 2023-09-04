GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Ernest Nuamah sends PSG defender Lucas Hernandez to the cleaners with dazzling skills

Published on: 04 September 2023
Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nuamah left fans excited with his performance during his debut for Olympique Lyonnais in their game against Paris Saint Germain.

The 19-year-old started for Lyon despite joining the club just three days earlier at the Groupama Stadium.

Despite Lyon suffering a 4-1 defeat to the star-studded PSG, Nuamah grabbed the attention of fans after leaving defender Lucas Hernandez crawling with a moment of twist and turns at the corner flag.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate lasted 76 minutes before he was replaced by Jeffinho.

Meanwhile, France superstar Kylian Mbappe netted twice to add to Achraf Hakimi and Marco Asensio's strikes in a first-half masterclass. Corentin Tolliso pulled one back for the hosts in the second half.

Nuamah will travel to Ghana for the final 2023 AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic on September 7. 2023.

Watch video below:

 

