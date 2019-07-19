VIDEO: Ex-Asante Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed opens up on reasons behind Ghana’s failure at AFCON 2019

Former Asante Kotoko centre-back Awal Mohammed has attributed Black Stars failure to perform better at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations to the captaincy brouhaha which engulfed the team prior to the tournament.

Asamoah Gyan called time on his international career some few weeks to the ongoing Afcon following the decision of Kwesi Appiah, head coach of the Black Stars, to hand the captaincy to Andre Ayew.

The former Sunderland hitman however rescinded his decision following an intervention from the country’s president Nana Akufo-Addo.

Despite the nation's all-time leading goalking’s presence in the team, Ghana were knocked out of the competition at the Round of 16 stage following a 5-4 loss on penalties to Tunisia.

Post-mortem on the team’s performance at the mundial is still ongoing and the former Asante Kotoko guardsman believes the decision taken by coach Appiah jeopardized the team’s chances of annexing the title even before they emplaned to Egypt.

“The coach didn’t handle the captaincy issue well. I believe it could have been handled in a different manner because I think whatever happens Andre Ayew will definitely captain the team,” the Al Ansar centre-back told Sintim Koree on Zylofon Sports.

“It somehow derailed the team’s preparations to the competition because I know how players react to some of these issues. You will see them laughing with each other but inwardly some of them weren’t happy about and it brings division if it happens so.”

Watch the video below;

https://youtu.be/xbqxalbsYxQ

The West Africa giants were seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

Kwesi Appiah's side came close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

Ghana meanwhile have been drawn alongside South Africa and Sudan for the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Cameroon.