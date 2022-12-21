VIDEO: Ex-Ashantigold forward Yaw Annor scores in Ismaily 2-1 win over ENPPI 

Former Ashantigold SC forward Yaw Annor was on the score sheet for Ismaily in their 2-1 win over ENPPI in the Egyptian Premier League.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League top scorer scored in his second consecutive game as Ismaily grabbed all three points.

The 25-year-old put up an inspired performance to help his side secure a vital win at the Petro Sport Stadium on Tuesday.

Ismaily SC took the lead in the 16th minute of the game through Annor.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the the 90th minute courtesy of El Mohamadi's strike from the penalty spot.

However, Ali Fawzi halved the deficit for the home side also from the spot-kick eight minutes later.

Ismaily SC held on to seal a 2-1 win and move out of the relegation zone as they currently lie 14th on the league table with just six points after eight matches played so far.

Ismaily SC will host Al Masry on Sunday, December 25, in their next league game.

Annor has made five league appearances and scored two goals for Ismaily SC this season.