VIDEO: Ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah reveals Thomas Partey best position for the Black Stars

Published on: 06 January 2023
Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has revealed Thomas Partey's best position for the Black Stars.

The Arsenal midfielder has come under criticism due to his lukewarm performances in the national team shirt.

Partey played all of Ghana's group games at the World Cup in Qatar as the four-time Africa champion exited the group stage.

The 29-year-old has not being able to impose himself in games for Ghana unlike for his club Arsenal.

Kwesi Appiah in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah explained the different roles played by Thomas Partey for Ghana and Arsenal

