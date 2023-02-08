VIDEO: Ex-Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh sends message to FC Zurich fans after first training 

Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnie says he is anxiously waiting to make his debut for his new club FC Zurich.

The 22-year-old joined the Swiss club in a three-year deal from Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak in the just ended January transfer window.

Daniel Afriyie has commenced training with his new club after joining the European team following Ghana's elimination from the Africa Nations Championship.

In his first official message to the fans he said, "Hi fans i am here and happy to have my first training session with my teammates. It went well and cant wait to have my debut"

Barnieh, was a member of Ghana's team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He spent three seasons at Hearts of Oak, winning the Ghana Premier League and two FA Cup with the Accra-based club.

Barnieh also won the Africa U20 Cup of Nations title with the Black Satellites in 2021 in Mauritania.