VIDEO: Fan stops bathing to meet Bibiani Gold Stars striker Abednego Tetteh

Bibiani Gold Stars striker Abednego Tetteh was cheered on in Bibiani as fans of the Miners gathered around him to celebrate his outstanding performances in the Ghana Premier League since joining the club.

The latest of Tetteh's remarkable displays was a wonderful showing against Tamale City at Duns Park on Sunday where he singlehandedly scored twice to ensure that all three points were earned propelling Bibiani Gold Stars to the sixth position.

From the euphoric scene of fans hailing the striker was a man whose action caught the attention of many. He run from his bathroom half-naked with just a towel around his body which was fully covered with soapy lather.

He shook the hands of Tetteh while praising his efforts for a couple of minutes before leaving the scene to continue his bath.

https://twitter.com/ShabanMo9/status/1661038016792543236?s=20

After leaving King Faisal, Abednego Tetteh joined Bibiani GoldStars during the second Ghana Premier League transfer window.

Tetteh has demonstrated to be an essential player for the squad since his arrival, delivering excellent performances and considerably contributing to their success.

He is now the joint top scorer of the Ghana Premier League alongside Samson Eduku and Hafiz Konkoni.