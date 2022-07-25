Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

VIDEO: Fatawu Issahaku misses penalty as Sporting CP lose to Sevilla in pre-season friendly

Published on: 25 July 2022
Young attacker Fatawu Issahaku missed a crucial penalty as Sporting CP were defeated by Sevilla in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

The Ghanaian went for power and ended up hitting the bar as Sevilla won the shootout 6-5 to claim Troféu Cinco Violinos at the expense of Sporting.

In the 15th minute, Jesus Corona put the Spanish side ahead.

And it took until the 85th minute for Sporting to equalise through Paulinho to force a penalty shootout.

Issahaku, who started on the bench, was introduced three minutes to the end of the game, taking the place of Nuno Santos.

The 18-year-old was the only player who failed to convert in the shootout.

 

