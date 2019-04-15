VIDEO: FC Dallas star Francis Atuahene motivates Bechem United squad ahead of Dr Pepper Cup start

FC Dallas striker Francis Atuahene visited Bechem United's U17 team ahead of their campaign in the Dr Pepper Cup.

The former Right to Dream Academy player motivate his countrymen to give off their best in the tournament which started on Saturday.

Atuahene is undergoing rehab after suffering an injury in pre-season before the start of the MLS season.

Bechem United are billed to face Texas-based Solar South, TSF Academy from New Jersey and FC Golden State DA of California South.

The Dr Pepper Dallas Cup is the oldest and most prestigious international youth soccer tournament in the United States.