VIDEO: FIFA’s Amaju Pinnick applauds Kurt Okraku's rapid rise in world football

FIFA Executive Council Member, Amaju Pinnick, has commended Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku for his swift rise to prominence in the world of football governance.

Pinnick, who is in Ghana to supervise the GFA elections, expressed admiration for Okraku's achievements during his tenure.

Kurt Okraku is set to be confirmed as the GFA President for another four years as he stands unopposed in the upcoming elections in Tamale.

Pinnick believes that Okraku deserves a second term, citing his remarkable leadership amidst challenging circumstances.

Okraku assumed the presidency at a time when Ghanaian football was facing significant challenges, including the fallout from an investigative exposé and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite these obstacles, Okraku's leadership has garnered praise for its efforts to revive Ghanaian football. Pinnick highlighted Okraku's rapid ascent in the world football community, emphasizing the respect he has earned on the global stage.

"Within a short time, Kurt Okraku has shot himself into the top echelons of World football," stated Pinnick, underscoring Okraku's impressive journey in football leadership.