VIDEO: Fire destroys Ampem Darkoa Ladies club house

The club house of Ghana Women's Premier League champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies has been destroyed by fire.

The unfortunate incident happened on Friday after in Techiman, where the club is based.

Several items including laptops, passports, money, football jerseys and boots were lost as a result of the fire.

This has led to the postponement of their matchday 8 and 9 games against Tamale Super Ladies and Kumasi Sports Academy as well as their outstanding game against Northern Ladies.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies recently returned from Ivory Coast after finishing fourth at the CAF Women's Champions League.

The Ghana Football Association has reached out to the leadership of the club as they try to support the team following the terrible news.

