Video: Flashback – ‘We are going to win and we will qualify’ - Andre Ayew’s powerful dressing room message ahead of crucial World Cup qualifier against South Africa

As the Black Stars prepare for the World Cup in Qatar, we look back at their qualifying campaign, which began in March 2021.

The Black Stars were in the same group as Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, and had only three points after two games.

They defeated Ethiopia 1-0 and lost to South Africa 1-0, resulting in the dismissal of Charles Akonnor.

The Black Stars had a new manager before the doubleheader against Zimbabwe. Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was appointed for a second stint and secured two crucial victories over Zimbabwe to put Ghana's qualification hopes back on track.

They were dealt a crushing blow, however, when they were held to a 1-1 tie by Ethiopia in Orlando. Because of that draw, their final game against South Africa was a must-win.

While his teammates were visibly upset following the draw, captain Andre Ayew stood up and delivered a powerful message that quickly went viral on social media.

“We are not here to joke and the person who is not ready and doesn’t believe that we are going to win 2-0, when he gets to Ghana he should go home. Clearly, because this is the time that we are going to go to the World Cup”

“If somebody jokes, if you know you don’t have the heart when we get to Ghana you are going to listen to what Ghanaians will say, take your things and go home”

“We are going to win and we will qualify, okay? So, relax, calm down and let’s go” he said.

Andre Ayew was the hero in the pivotal match against South Africa, scoring a first-half penalty to secure victory and Ghana's advancement to the playoffs.

He was suspended for the playoffs, but he was with the team in Kumasi and was the first to congratulate them when they defeated Nigeria on away goals to qualify for Qatar.

The 32-year-old will lead Ghana against tough group opponents Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.