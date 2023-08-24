VIDEO: Former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana opens up on struggles, lives in wooden structure

Former goalkeeper of the Black Queens, Memunatu Sulemana has revealed that she did not make money from football, leaving her in a state of despair.

The 45-year-old lives in a dilapidated wooden structure in Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra.

In a video shared by Original FM, the goalkeeper who led the Black Queens to their first World Cup in 1994 disclosed that she has been living in the structure as she struggles to raise money for a better place.

According to Sulemana, although the Black Queens got paid during their playing days, it wasn't enough and always arrived late.

Sulemana was also the sole provider for her ailing grandmother.

"During our time, we could not make money from football and even the way we were paid left us in debt before we even receive our bonuses," she said.

"They say when the government or the sports ministry owes you, they will pay, but as to when you never know. So I usually will borrow money to cater for myself and my ailing grandmother. Before the money comes, you are already in huge debt."

She also represented Ghana at the 2003 and 2007 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Watch video below: