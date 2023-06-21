VIDEO: Former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi joins NPP flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong at nomination filing

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, was spotted at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) headquarters on Wednesday, June 21, where fans had gathered in anticipation of the arrival of flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Nyantakyi, who has been embroiled in a legal battle with investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was among the dignitaries accompanying the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) as he filed his nomination forms.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has emerged as a prominent contender in the NPP Presidential Primaries, gaining attention from bookmakers as one of the frontrunners. His nomination form filing marked the seventh submission among the aspirants.

The atmosphere at the NPP headquarters was filled with drumming and dancing as supporters eagerly awaited Agyapong's arrival.

Nyantakyi's presence at the event is seen as a reciprocal gesture in response to Agyapong's occasional court appearances as a supporter during the hearings of the case between Tiger Eye PI and Kwesi Nyantakyi.