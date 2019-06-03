VIDEO: Former GFA capo Kwesi Nyantakyi lifts lid on reaction after Anas exposé

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi has opened up on how he dealt with the Anas exposé over the last twelve months.

Exactly one year ago, Ghana was thrown into a state of shock following the airing of an undercover video documentary by renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremayaw Anas.

In the documentary, Mr. Nyantakyi was seen allegedly negotiating for a 25 percent cut of a sponsorship deal meant for the federation to be diverted to a company he owns.

In the aftermath of the video, the former Wa All Stars bankroller resigned from his position as the nation's football governing body head as well as his positions at FIFA and CAF.

Nyantakyi has digested the agony he went through during these past twelve months as he disclosed how he took the news and its influence on his life during a colourful event at Nima in Accra to break the Ramadan fasting with his fellow Muslim brothers.

Watch the video below;

https://www.facebook.com/tophica/videos/2945784235448347/?t=0