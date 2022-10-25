VIDEO: Former Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah commits howler in Ethiopia

Kwame Baah was left wanting the ground to swallow him up following his howler in an Ethiopian Premier League game on Monday.

The former Kotoko goalkeeper rushed from his goal and should have collected the ball, but instead fluffed it. Henok Ayele took advantage of the situation to put Ethio Electric ahead of Adama City.

Baah's side, however, fought back and took the lead before the home scored again for the game to end in a stalemate.

Henok Ayele takes advantage of 🇬🇭Kwame Baah's error. The former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper will want to forget this one quickly. #BKEthPL (via @firew_asrat)pic.twitter.com/b9kMdjIJHR — Ethiopian Football (@EthioFooty) October 24, 2022

Baah joined Adama City in September and has become their first-choice goalkeeper, appearing in four consecutive games this month.