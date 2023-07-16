VIDEO: Forson Amankwah drills in spectacular goal for Red Bull Salzburg in pre-season

Forson Amankwah scored superlative goal for RB Salzburg in their 4-1 preseason friendly win over German second division side SV Hamburg on Saturday, 15 July 2023.

The Ghana youth international rifled in on his weaker left foot in the 23rd minute to give the Austrian champions a 3-1 lead.

Amankwah, formerly of WAFA SC, was named in the starting line-up as he gears up for his fourth season in the first team.

He moved to Austria in 2021 and has won three Bundesliga titles and two Austrian Cup titles.

Amankwah spent the first half of the 2022/23 season on loan at top-flight side SC Rheindorf Altach where he scored one goal in 16 appearances.

His impressive display led to his recall by Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle who fielded him in 12 league matches.