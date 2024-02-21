VIDEO: Freda Ayisi stuns Black Queens teammates with impressive technique

Black Queens newcomer, Freda Ayisi, stunned her teammates with an exceptional display of skill during her first training session with the team on Tuesday.

The Charlton Athletic player demonstrated remarkable technique, effortlessly executing a crossbar target shot from approximately 20 yards out.

The shot, struck with confidence and precision, left 2023 CAF Women’s Player of the Year nominee, Evelyn Badu, in awe. Ayisi's impressive performance follows her recent call-up to the Black Queens squad ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games third-round qualifier against Zambia.

With her experience and talent, Ayisi is hopeful that she can contribute to the team's success and help secure the Black Queens' spot in the Olympics for the first time.