VIDEO: Free-scoring Phoenix Rising live-wire Solomon Asante extends goal tally after brace against Austin Bold

Ghana winger Solomon Asante took his season goal tally to fourteen after bagging a brace for Phoenix Rising as they battered Austin Bold 6-0 in the United Soccer League on Friday evening.

Asante kept up from where he left off last week when he netted two goals in their 4-2 win over Portland Timbers II.

The Ghana international wasted no time in continuing his hot-streak form as he superbly struck the ball from the edge of the area to open the scoring with only 18 minutes on the clock.

The Arizona-based side extended their advantage five minutes after recess through James Musa before Asante added his second of the evening four minutes later.

Adam Jahm’s smart finish in the 66th minute took the match beyond the visitors before Asante, who had scored two goals, turned provider as he fed Jon Bakero to fire home their fifth goal.

Phoenix sealed the big win in the 84th minute courtesy Joey Calistri’s low finish.

The two goals and the assist registered by Asante takes his goalscoring tally to 14 plus 11 assists to his credit.

