VIDEO: Galatasaray defender Sam Adekugbe breaks down in tears as he pays tribute to Atsu following league triumph

Canadian defender, Sam Adekugbe paid tribute to former teammate Christian Atsu during celebrations following Galatasaray's league triumph.

The Hatayspor left-back joined Galatasaray on loan ten days after the devastating earthquake which claimed the life of the former Ghana international.

During the coronation of Galatasaray, Adekugbe broke down in tears as he made gestures depicting Atsu's jersey number (30).

The Canadian-Nigerian was one of the players who last saw Atsu before the tragic passing of the player following the collapse of the building they were lodging.

Atsu scored the winner in the game between Hatayspor and Kasimpasa only hours before the earthquake.

Meanwhile, six other members of the club including Sporting Director lost their lives to the disaster.

Atsu, 31, has since been buried in his hometown, Ada in the Greater Accra region of Ghana.

Watch video below: