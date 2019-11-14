GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: German coach Rainer Kraft begins work to put Ghanaian side Accra Lions in top shape

Published on: 14 November 2019
Accra Lions FC new Sporting Director Rainer Kraft has started work and ready to give the Division One League a boost ahead of the start of the new season. 

''I was really proud [to join Accra Lions FC] because I heard a lot about Ghanaian football in Europe. Ghanaian football is very famous in Europe and I was proud they asked me to be part of this great project in Accra,'' Kraft told Joy Sports in an interview.

The 57-year-old German national holds a UEFA Pro Coaching Licence.

Kraft had previous engagements with German Bundesliga sides VfB Stuttgart, Schalke 04 and VfL Wolfsburg in various technical positions.

 

 

