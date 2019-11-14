VIDEO: German coach Rainer Kraft begins work to put Ghanaian side Accra Lions in top shape

Accra Lions FC new Sporting Director Rainer Kraft has started work and ready to give the Division One League a boost ahead of the start of the new season.

''I was really proud [to join Accra Lions FC] because I heard a lot about Ghanaian football in Europe. Ghanaian football is very famous in Europe and I was proud they asked me to be part of this great project in Accra,'' Kraft told Joy Sports in an interview.

The 57-year-old German national holds a UEFA Pro Coaching Licence.

Kraft had previous engagements with German Bundesliga sides VfB Stuttgart, Schalke 04 and VfL Wolfsburg in various technical positions.