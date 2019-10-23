VIDEO: GFA President hopeful Fred Pappoe pleads with delegates to make the right decision by voting for him on Friday

Ghana football Association Presidential hopeful Fred Pappoe has called on delegates for the GFA elections to make the right choice on Friday.
The FA President elections comes off on Friday at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra after months of campaigning.
Fred Pappoe is keen on succeeding Kwesi Nyantakyi as the next FA president, after spreading his message of turning around the fortunes of the Association.
The ex-GFA Vice President says he will restore, revive, repair, redeem and recover the Association from it's tarnished image.
Watch Video below:
As we prepare to go to Congress which starts with the election of Executive Council members for the GFA, followed by the election of a president on Friday, here is a message for the delegates and the great Ghana football fraternity.#FredPappoe4GFA#GFArevival#SupportTheBid pic.twitter.com/ZGqJNW7ybB
— Fred Pappoe (@FredPappoeGFA) October 23, 2019