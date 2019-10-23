VIDEO: GFA President hopeful Fred Pappoe pleads with delegates to make the right decision by voting for him on Friday

Ghana football Association Presidential hopeful Fred Pappoe has called on delegates for the GFA elections to make the right choice on Friday.

The FA President elections comes off on Friday at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra after months of campaigning.

Fred Pappoe is keen on succeeding Kwesi Nyantakyi as the next FA president, after spreading his message of turning around the fortunes of the Association.

The ex-GFA Vice President says he will restore, revive, repair, redeem and recover the Association from it's tarnished image.

