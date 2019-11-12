VIDEO: Ghana 2-3 Egypt — Sluggish Black Meteors plummet against Young Pharaohs in U23 AFCON

Egypt fought back twice to beat Ghana 3-2 in the second match of Group A of the ongoing U23 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

The Black Meteors — who were playing as host against the young Pharaohs — broke the deadlock in the 6th minute of the match through captain Yaw Yeboah.

But Ibrahim Tanko’s men failed to protect their slim lead as Egypt hit back via Mostafa Mohamed in the 17th minute.

Ghana came back stronger after recess before regaining their advantage after Samuel Obeng smart finish beat goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhi in Egypt’s goal post.

Egypt however fought back to draw level after former Stoke City striker Ramadan Sobhi’s low shot deceived Ghana goalkeeper Kwame Baah in the 82nd minute.

The young Pharaohs took charge of the game from thereon and deservedly grab the winning goal courtesy Yasser Rayan six minutes later.

The win took Egypt to the next round of the competition with 6 points while Cameroon, Ghana and Mali sit second, third and fourth respectively.

Ghana will hope to defeat Mali in the final game of the group to have a shout at qualifying for the next stage of the competition.

Watch Video below: