VIDEO- Ghana captain Andre Ayew returns to training after injury scare ahead of Cameroon clash

Ghana captain Andre Ayew joined the Black Stars full training session on Friday after been hit with an injury in the first game against Benin on Tuesday.

There were concerns as to whether the captain will be fit in time for the crucial game against Cameroon on Saturday.

The Swansea City Star did not take part in the team’s recovery training on Wednesday and was rested as a precaution.

Ayew has been racing in time to get fit for the game today.

Good news for the Ghanaian fans is that their captain returned to training on Friday is likely to start the game on Saturday.

Ayew scored in Ghana’s first game against Benin to become the leading top scorer for the country at the tournament.

Watch the video below as Andre Ayew trains with the team on Friday.

