VIDEO: Ghana defender Alidu Seidu joins South African singer Tyla's Water Challenge

Published on: 24 November 2023
Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu left his teammates screaming their lungs out after performing the trending Tyla Water Challenge.

The challenge, inspired by South African singer Tyla, sees her fans dance while sprinkling water on their body listening to her table-charting hit record, water.

Seidu, who rejoined his Clermont Foot teammates after the international break, is seen displaying his dance skills on a table in the dressing room.

The 23-year-old featured as the Black Stars defeated Madagascar 1-0 in Kumasi in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers but was an unused substitute in the defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

The versatile defender started has been an integral member of Clermont Foot this season, making ten appearances in Ligue 1.

Seidu has been attracting interest from some of the big clubs in the French league, including Lille, who could make a move for the player in January.

Watch video below:

 

