VIDEO: Ghana defender Baba Rahman shines as PAOK advance in Europa Conference League

In a scintillating display of skill and determination, Ghana defender Baba Rahman played a pivotal role in propelling Greek side PAOK to a resounding victory against Hadjuk Split, securing their advancement to the next round of the Europa Conference League play-off round.

Following a goalless draw in the first leg clash held in Croatia, PAOK seized control in the second leg with an impressive 3-0 triumph.

The left-back's contribution to the stunning win highlighted his prowess on the field as well as PAOK's remarkable performance in European competitions this season.

Rahman's mastery on the pitch proved instrumental as he played a crucial part in PAOK's flourishing journey. With the team's dazzling momentum in Europe persisting, all eyes are now set on the looming play-off tie against Heart of Midlothian, where Rahman is anticipated to once again take the spotlight.

The defender's recent transfer to PAOK has been nothing short of a revelation. Having bid farewell to Chelsea, Rahman embarked on a fresh chapter in his career, securing a permanent move to the Greek club. Since his arrival, Rahman has impressed both fans and critics alike, with glimpses of his former brilliance gradually emerging.