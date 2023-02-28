VIDEO: Ghana defender Daniel Amartey gifts man who helped him ten years ago new car

Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey has gifted a man who helped him during his youth playing days with a car.

The Leicester City star through former Ghana player Awudu Issaka presented a new Toyota Vitz to the man as show of gratitude.

According to sports journalist, Saddick Adams, Amartey's gestures comes ten years after the man helped him with food at the end of a rigorous training session.

Amartey left Ghana for Sweden ten years ago to start his professional career, joining Djurgardens.

He left after a season to play for FC Copenhagen in Denmark before earning a dream move to the English Premier League to sign for Leicester City.

The 28-year-old has since won the English Premier League and the FA Cup with the Foxes.

This season, Amartey has made 17 English Premier League appearances for the King Power stadium outfit.

Watch video below: