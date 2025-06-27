VIDEO: Ghana defender Gideon Mensah marries long-time girlfriend

Ghana and Auxerre left-back Gideon Mensah has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Vicentia, at a lovely traditional wedding ceremony in Accra.

The defender and his partner have been dating for a while now and decided to move in together as husband and wife on Friday, June 27, 2025. The wedding was attended by friends and family.

Mensah, who is on holidays after a successful campaign with Auxerre last season, will fly with his newly-wedded wife to Europe for honeymoon.

The Black Stars left-back will later join his club for pre-season as Auxerre prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Mensah was part of the Black Stars team during the Unity Cup games in London, deputizing Jordan Ayew as leader of the squad.

He has been a key figure in the national team since making his debut in 2019, going on to represent Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup.

Watch video below: