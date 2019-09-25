GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Larweh talks about Rizespor, upcoming game against Instanbul Baseksehir and targets

Published on: 25 September 2019

Ghanaian defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has opened up about his time at Rizespor and his targets for the club before his season long loan comes to an end. 

The on-loan Istanbul Baseksehir midfielder has also been speaking about the upcoming game against his parent club on Friday.

Attamah Larweh has been a key cog for the Rizespor team since joining in the summer, playing all five games in the Turkish SuperLig this season.

His side have seen a slump since the return from international break, but the 25-year old has urged his teammates to remain confident ahead of the upcoming games.

Watch video below

 

