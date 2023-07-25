GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Ghana defender Patrick Kpozo scores own goal as Banik Ostrava suffer defeat to Liberec

Published on: 25 July 2023
Black Stars defender, Patrick Kpozo had a debut to forget in the Czech league after netting an own goal in Banik Ostrava's game against Slovan Liberec. 

Kpozo in an attempt to clear a cross from the left inadvertently headed it into his own net to give the host a 19th minute lead at the Stadio U Nisy.

Liberec doubled their lead before the break through Lukas Cervic but Daniel Tetour pulled one back for the visitors two minutes into the second half.

Mohamed Doumbia sealed victory for Liberec on the hour mark.

Kpozo was replaced in the 85th minute by Elder Sehic as Ostrava returned home with defeat.

Watch video below: 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

