VIDEO: Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey's two assists in Brighton win over Manchester United

Tariq Lamptey delivered a stellar performance for Brighton and Hove Albion in their impressive victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Lamptey, who recently recovered from an injury, made his comeback to competitive play against Newcastle United prior to the international break.

In the match against Manchester United, Brighton's coach, Roberto De Zerbi, deployed Lamptey in an unusual left-back role, and the 22-year-old excelled, contributing significantly with two assists in Brighton's triumphant 3-1 win.

The Seagulls took the lead in the first half through a goal from English-born Ghanaian player Danny Welbeck. Lamptey then provided the assist for the second goal, finished by Pascal Gross, after the break. Lamptey also played a pivotal role in Joao Predro's goal, securing Brighton's third, as they outplayed Manchester United.

In recognition of his outstanding performance, Lamptey was rightfully named the Player of the Match by Brighton.