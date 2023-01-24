VIDEO: Ghana FA has decided to appoint Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach  - Ghanaian Politician Sam George reveals 

The Ghana FA has appointed Chris Hughton as the new Black Stars coach, according to Ghanaian Politician Sam George.

The Football Association is in the process of appointing a new coach after confirming it had received over 1000 applications for the vacant Black Stars coaching position.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram in an interview on Joy Prime revealed that the Ghana FA has decided to appoint Chris Hughton as the successor of Otto Addo following the latter’s resignation from the role after the Black Stars exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to Sam George, the decision has been made long ago as the Ghana FA intends to appoint someone they can have ‘control’ over.

“That [coaching] job they have given it to Chris Hughton already so why are we wasting our time?” he quizzed on Joy Prime.

“They have given it to him because they want someone they can manipulate, someone they can use to do their business, someone they can tell him to bring his team selection [with changes being made with regards to agency callups] regardless of how long the person has played or not played.

“People are using GFA to make money, they are using it to feed their family.”, he added.