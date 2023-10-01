VIDEO: Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku welcomes Medeama after historic CAF Champions League group stage qualification

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, demonstrated his support for Medeama Sporting Club by personally welcoming the team at the airport following their historic qualification for the CAF Champions League group stage.

The Ghanaian champions secured their place in the prestigious group stage by eliminating Guinean giants Horoya with a 4-3 aggregate score.

Okraku, who had previously congratulated Medeama on social media, made sure to be present at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday to greet the team upon their return from Conakry, Guinea. He engaged in a warm conversation with the players and technical staff, applauding them for their remarkable achievement.

Medeama had entered the second leg of the competition with a 3-1 advantage from the first leg. They displayed a resilient defensive performance, frustrating the efforts of the Guinean team. Notably, goalkeeper Felix Agyei delivered a stellar performance, making several crucial saves.

Although Medeama lost the second leg 2-1 to Horoya, their aggregate score ensured qualification for the group stage, often referred to as the "money zone".