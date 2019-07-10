VIDEO: Ghana FA presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei buys Hearts of Oak new Umbro jersey for GH¢ 20,000

Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei Kweku has purchased one Hearts of Oak’s new Umbro jersey for GH¢ 20,000.

The Ghana Premier League giants outdoored their new kits from United Kingdom sports manufacturing giants Umbro on Wednesday at a colorful ceremony held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

During the ceremony, president of Tema Youth, Wilfred Osei Palmer shocked everyone at the auditorium when he dolled out Gh¢20,000 to purchase one jersey.

The vociferous former Ghana FA Executive Committee Member was greeted with giants applause as the jersey was presented to him.

The Accra-based powerhouse joins an exclusive list of clubs including Everton, Huddersfield Town, Werder Bremen and FC Nürnberg who are being kitted by the English sportswear and football equipment supplier.

Umbro will be the exclusive global technical partner of the club, supplying the Hearts playing squad with best-in-class authentic competition wear, training apparel and equipment, off field apparel, footwear and luggage.

The UK-based manufacturing firm will also supply the technical and management staff with Hearts’ branded apparel.

This deal will be one of the biggest in club football history in the country as Hearts of Oak will be the first club to be branded by a recognized sports kits company.