VIDEO: Ghana FA technical director praises Black Maidens ahead of FIFA U17 WWCup

Ghana Football Association Technical Director Francis Oti Akenten believes the Black Maidens are in top shape for the upcoming 2018 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay.

The leader of delegation has been observing the team's pre-tournament training in Brazil.

''Their strength is the unity. It's so nice. The rapport between the coaches and players, it's so wonderful,'' Akenten told the Ghana FA's Twitter account.

''When it's time to train, you'll see the seriousness and when it's time to play, you'll see them together and I think it's something key to help this team.

''For their weakness, it is very difficult because I have not seen anything yet.''

Last Saturday, they thumped a local Brazilian female team America FC 4-0 and will play tournament finalists Cameroon on Tuesday.

The Black Maidens will face Uruguay, Finland and New Zealand at the tournament starting 13 November.