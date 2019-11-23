VIDEO: Ghana fail to qualify to Tokyo 2020 after penalty shootout defeat to SA

The Black Meteors have failed to qualify for the Olympics Games in Tokyo next year after a penalty shoot out defeat to South Africa at the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations.

Emmanuel Cudjoe's missed penalty handed the South Africans the ticket to Tokyo after Kingsley Fobi and Edward Sarpong had missed earlier spot kicks.

Ghana twice came from behind to level the scores in regulation time, after Evans Mensah and Samuel Obeng had leveled goals from Habib Mohammed (own goal) and Kamohelo Abel.

Habib forced an own goal after misdirecting a Luther Signh cross into his own net before Evans Mensah's sumptions strike leveled the scores on 50 minutes.

The Black Meteors again fell back second half substitute Kamohelo Abel's goal before Samuel Obeng made the best from the wizardry skills of Evans Mensah on the right.

The game headed straight in to penalty shootouts, and Ghana missed three spot kicks with the South Africans missing two after seven kicks.

Watch Highlights below