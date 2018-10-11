VIDEO: Ghana Football Association secretariat spruced up; to open fully next week

The Ghana Football Association secretariat in Accra is ready to re-start full operation from next week.

This was after the Normalisation Committee finished put the building in good condition by painting and cleaning the place.

A video posted on Youtube by local journalist Muftawu Nabila Abdulai showed the secretariat has been given a massive face lift.

It has been four months since the office was shut following the airing of the expose by investigative journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas where some officials were captured on tape taking bribes.

The secretariat was declared a crime scene but that decision has since been reversed.