VIDEO: Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo sends message to Bournemouth fans ahead of Premier League debut

Published on: 28 January 2023
Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has sent a message to the Bournemouth fans after completing his move on Friday.

The 22-year-old Ghana international signed a four-and-a-half year deal with the Cherries in the January transfer window.

Semenyo, who spent six seasons at Bristol City, revealed it has always been his dream to play in the English topflight league.

The Black Stars striker in his first message to the fans said "Hey afc bournemouth fans, Antoine Semenyo here,  cant wait to meet you guys, cant wait to score in front of you".

 

Semenyo scored 21 goals and provided 22 assists in 125 games for Bristol City.

 

