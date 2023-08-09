VIDEO: Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh spotted training with FC Metz ahead of Hull City exit

Black Stars forward, Benjamin Tettah has already joined his soon-to-be teammates at FC Metz after he was spotted at training on Wednesday morning.

The Ghana international travelled to France on Monday as he is set to complete a move to the Ligue 1 side.

Metz and Hull City have successfully reached an agreement for the transfer of Tetteh, who will be officially unveiled as the newest addition to the team after putting pen to paper.

In accordance with the transfer protocol, Tetteh will undergo a mandatory medical examination in France this week before sealing the move.

The transfer fee for Tetteh's switch to Metz is estimated to be in the region of £1.5 million.

Having joined Hull City on a free transfer from Turkish outfit Yeni Malatyaspor in July 2022, Tetteh's time with the English club was marred by a string of unfortunate injuries. Among them was a hamstring injury in March that cut short his playing time for the season.

During his spell at Hull City, Tetteh managed to contribute one goal and provide four assists across 17 appearances, amassing a total of 811 minutes on the pitch.

Metz's pursuit of Tetteh underlines the club's ambition to bolster their attacking options ahead of the upcoming Ligue 1 campaign.

