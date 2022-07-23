Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

VIDEO: Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey scores as Ludogorets draw 2-2 against CSKA Sofia 

Published on: 23 July 2022
Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey scored his second goal of the season for Ludogorets against CSKA Sofia which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Tekpetey scored in the closing minutes of the game to secure a point for the Bulgarian champions.

Brazilian Cauly scored the opening goal of the game with just some few minutes to end the first half for CSKA Sofia.

Ivaylo Chochev increased the lead for CSKA Sofia in the 73rd minute before Georgi Rusev reduced the deficit for Ludogorets in the 75th minute.

The Ghana international got the equalizer for Ludogerets in the 80th minute with a nice effort from 25 yards.

 

 

