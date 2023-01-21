VIDEO: Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey scores in Ludogorets 1-1 draw against Zaglebie Lubin 

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey was on target for Ludogorets in their 1-1 draw against Turkish club Zaglebie Lubin in a friendly.

In the 39th second, the Poles took the lead.Following a mistake by Denny Grupper, Chodina stole the ball, cut inside from the right, and found Starzynski, who brilliantly lobbed the ball into Simon Sluga's goal.

Ludogorets had an opportunity to tie the game in the 15th minute. Bernard Tekpetey's shot missed the crossbar after bouncing off a polish defender after eluding the Zaglebie defense.

After 30 minutes of play, Chodina had an opportunity to score, but he missed the goal.

In the 36th minute, Jorginho sent Tekpetey a beautiful cross.

The Zaglebie player was knocked off the field by the Ghanaian attacker, but his head was not in the right place.

In the 40th minute and Ludogorets equalized, Tekpetey was quick in the box. He received a pass from Jorginho and with a powerful shot with his left foot the ball went straight into the left corner of the net.

Watch highlights of the game.