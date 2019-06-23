VIDEO: Ghana hold first official training in Ismailia ahead of Benin opener at 2019 AFCON

Black Stars held their first major training in Egypt on Saturday night ahead of their Group opener on Tuesday.

The four-time champions landed in Cairo on Friday from their camping base in Dubai, UAE.

All 23 players were involved in the work out session at the Suez Canal Sports Complex- a designated training ground for the tournament.

The team's fitness coach Paul Maxwell started the session before head coach Kwesi Appiah took charge with some tactical work.

Ghana are preparing to face West African neighbours Benin on Tuesday at the Ismaily Stadium in Group F.