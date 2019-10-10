VIDEO: Ghana legend Abedi Pele hosts Nigerien giants Sahel FC at his resident

Ghana Legend Abedi Pele invited Nigerien top flight side Sahel FC to his East Legon resudent on Wednesday afternoon.

The Niger Ligue 1 side are in Ghana for preseason, where they engaged a couple of Ghanaian clubs including Hearts of Oak in friendly games. They beat the Phobians 2-1 last Friday.

The ex-Ghana international had some word of inspiration for players of Sahel FC, encouraging them to take the sport serious since that is the career they have chosen.

Meanwhile, the 54 year old also urged the technical team to embark on refresher course to enhance their craft.

The Yellow and Greens will leave Ghana for Togo to continue preparations ahead of the start of the Nigerien league.

Watch the video below;