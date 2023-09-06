VIDEO: Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan 'clashes' with boxer Freezy Macbones in friendly encounter

Asamoah Gyan and UK-based Ghanaian boxer, Freezy Macbones, shared a friendly moment together following their first meeting in Accra.

The pugilist, who returned to Ghana for the first time in eleven years, has joined the Black Bombers to begin preparations ahead of the Olympic Games qualifiers in Senegal.

Macbones left Ghana to seek greener pastures in the UK, but decided to build a career in sports and has since been engaged in a number of boxing bouts.

While in the country, the fighter took time off to meet the legendary footballer as the duo engaged in a friendly 'burst-up'.

Gyan returned to Ghana this week after taking part in the Africa Super League draw, a new competition introduced by the Confederation of African Football.

"The competition is a very important competition for African football," he said. "It will boost players playing at the local level to be more competitive out there. Sometimes people don't believe they can compete outside when they play locally," he added.

"This competition is no joke, it talks about champions who are ready to battle each other. It will show them whether they can compete out there. This competition is very important for African football."

