VIDEO: Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah scores astounding free-kick in Torino pre-season

Published on: 14 July 2018
Foto Marco Alpozzi - LaPresse13 07 2018 BormioSportESCLUSIVA TORINO FCTorino FC - Ritiro estivo pre-campionato a Bormio, allenamento pomeridianoNella foto: un momento dell'allenamento - MIRKO VALDIFIORI (Torino FC); AFRIYIE ACQUAH (Torino FC);Marco Alpozzi - LaPresseJuly 13 2018 BormioSportEXCLUSIVE TORINO FCTorino FC - Pre season summer camp afternoon training sessionIn the pic: a moment of training session - MIRKO VALDIFIORI (Torino FC); AFRIYIE ACQUAH (Torino FC);

Midfielder Afriyie Acquah is turning heads in pre-season with Serie A side Torino after scoring a stupendous free-kick in training on Friday.

The Ghana international has been training with the team in Bormio for the upcoming campaign.

Unlike last summer, the 26-year-old has not had his future speculated as he looks relaxed for a fourth season.

But he has expressed interest in moving to the English Premier League- which has been a long standing dream.

He was on the brink of joining Championship side Birmingham City but Torino pulled out of the deal.

Acquah is eager to better the 22 appearances and one goal scored last season.

He has previously played Palermo, Sampdoria and Parma in the Italian Serie A.

Acquah had an ill-fated six month spell at German Bundesliga side Hoffenhiem in the 2012/2013 season .

Watch how Afriyie Acquah scored a scorcher of a free-kick in a training match: 

 

