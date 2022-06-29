VIDEO: Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh sends emotional farewell message to St.Pauli fans 

Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has sent a heart-warming farewell message to St.Pauli fans.

The 26-year-old joined the Bundesliga club on Monday, ending his association with the second-tier club.

Kyereh joined St Pauli in 2020 and was a dedicated member of the team.

Last season, he was their standout performer in their quest for top-flight football.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored 12 goals and recorded nine assists, but St Pauli narrowly missed out on promotion to the Bundesliga.

Kyereh thanked Pauli for two wonderful years and wished them well.

"When I came to St. Pauli two years ago, I had already heard from many people how special this club is... two years later I could write a book about it. The people in the whole club and in the city that I have had the privilege of getting to know over the past two years don't exactly make it easy for me to say goodbye," says Kyereh.